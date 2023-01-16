UrduPoint.com

Polling For Presiding Officers Of Tehsil, City Councils On Jan 25

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Polling for presiding officers of tehsil, city councils on Jan 25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The provincial Election Commission on Monday announced that polling for the election of presiding officers in all tehsil and city councils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on January 25.

All preparations have been completed in this regard.

The appointment of returning officers for the said election has also been implemented and the training process has been completed on January 16.

The nomination form to participate in this election can be obtained from the office of the concerned Returning Officer which can be done on January 25 till one o'clock and scrutiny of nomination papers will also be done on the same day while polling will be held through open division from 2 pm to 5 pm on the same day.

