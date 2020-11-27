Polling for Punjab Bar Council elections on Nov 28

Polling for Punjab Bar Council elections will be held on November 28 for which polling schedule has been issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Polling for Punjab Bar Council elections will be held on November 28 for which polling schedule has been issued.

According to schedule, 10 polling stations have been established while the polling process will start from 09.00 am and continue up to 04.00 pm.

As many as 35 lawyers are contesting for 7 seats of Faisalabad division, out of these 18 candidates are contesting for 4 seats of district Faisalabad while 5 for one seat of Chiniot and 6 each for two seats of Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. The candidates for Faisalabad seats include Aasma Tanveer Randhawa, Sakeena Chaudhry, Qaisar Nazeer Sahi, Rana Moazzam Abbas Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Imran, Changez Ahmad Khan Kakar, Chaudhary Abdul Salam, Anwar-ul-Haq, Farooq Dogar, Hammad Sarwar Sahi, Imtiaz Ahmad Loona, Mian Javed Iqbal, Mian Mehran Tahir, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Javed Awan, Mazhar Iqbal Sindhu, Munawar Hussain Sindhu and Rana Musharraf Ali Khan.

Gulzar Ahmed, Arif Hussain, Shahbaz Ahmad Gujjar, Safdar Saleem Nol, Qalandar Hussain Bhatti and Muhammad Mushtaq Chaudhry are contesting for Jhang seat.

For Chiniot seat, the contest will be held among Ghulam Abbas Nassoana, Muhammad Mohsin Ali, Malik Ayub Asif Khokhar, Malik Fazal Hussain Kalroo and Ahmed Yaar while Mushtaq Ahmed Ishtiaq, Rana Muhammad Akram Khan, Zahid Iqbal, Chaudhry Tanveer Hussain Konta, Irshad Ahmed and Sajjad Asghar Khokhar are vying for Toba Tek Sing seat.

As many as 10,252 lawyers of four district bars and 11 tehsil bars of Faisalabad division are registered to vote in the election. Meanwhile, city police have made foolproof security arrangement to maintain law and order situation on polling day. In this connection, 4 SPs, 9 DSPs, 14 Inspectors, 59 Sub-Inspectors, 82 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and more than 600 constables have been deputed on the polling stations while a contingent of reserve police personnel will also be at their disposal to avoid any untoward incident.