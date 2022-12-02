UrduPoint.com

Polling For Risalpur CB General Seat On Dec 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Polling for Risalpur CB General Seat on Dec 4

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Polling for vacant general seat in Risalpur Cantonment board, district Nowshera would be held on Sunday (December 4, 2022) said a press release issued by Provincial Election Commission (PEC) on Friday.

The polling will start at 8:00 A.M and will continue till 5:00 P.M without any interval.

Control room has been established in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the purpose.

A total of 6649 registered voters including 3590 men and 30459 women will exercise their right of franchise. Six polling stations with three each for men and women have been established in the area. Three candidates are in the run for the seat.

