Polling For Second Bye-elections On Two NCs, Five VCs Ends Peacefully In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The polling for second bye-elections on two neighbourhood councils and five village councils concluded at 05:00 p.m. on Sunday peacefully in Dera Ismail Khan amid tight security arrangements.
The polling started at 09:00 a.m. with citizens participating and using their right of franchise to elect their representatives from union councils including Gilani Town, Dewala, Khhuatti, Girsal, and Chaudhwan.
A total of 27 polling stations were established, with 18 in the Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil and 9 in the Daraban Tehsil.
Over 3,000 police personnel were deputed on security duty to peaceful conduct of the elections. Besides, the CCTV cameras were installed for monitoring the bye-elections.
District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood along with SP City Circle Tayyab Jan visited different polling stations and checked the security arrangements made for peaceful conduct of the bye-elections.
