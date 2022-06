MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the province polling for the second phase of the local body elections 2022 has been started in various cities of Tharparkar at 8:00 a.m in a peaceful manner where 1555 candidates are contesting.

Strict security arrangements have been made by the district administration to avoid any untoward incident.