Polling for Senate chairman election ends, counting starts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The polling, which started on Friday at 1518 hours for the election of the Senate Chairman in Upper House of the Parliament, concluded at 1700 hours in a smooth manner.

Soon after completion of the vote-casting session, the counting process started under the supervision of Presiding Officer Sayed Muazfar Hussain Shah to compile the results.

In the House of 100 seats, as many as total 98 votes were polled as Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami abstained from the voting process, while the notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ishaq was suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan due to his continued absence and stay abroad.