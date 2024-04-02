Open Menu

Polling For Senate Seats Begins In Sindh Assembly

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Polling for Senate seats begins in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The process of polling for 12 seats of Senate from Sindh has commenced at the Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday.

19 candidates are contesting elections to 12 seats including seven general seats, two women, two technocrats/ulema and one seat of minorities.

The polling process started at 9 am, which will continue uninterruptedly until 4 pm.

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh has been declared as the polling station for the Senate elections.

