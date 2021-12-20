UrduPoint.com

Polling For Senate's By-election Continues In KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 01:39 PM

Polling for Senate's by-election continues in KP Assembly

Polling process of by-election for a general seat of the Senate is peacefully underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly (KPA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Polling process of by-election for a general seat of the Senate is peacefully underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly (KPA).

A total of 145 lawmakers of KPA will exercise their right to vote to elect a member for the upper house.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah will serve as the presiding officer while four other polling officers will assist him during the election.

The polling is underway in KP Assembly's old hall and it began at 9am and will continue till 4pm without any break.

The senate seat from KP fell vacant due to the resignation of Senator Ayub Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra was the first MPA of the KP assembly to cast vote in the senate election while Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of PTI, Abdul Salam Afridi was the second voter who cast his vote in the polls.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, Awami National Party's (ANP) Shaukat Jamal Ameerzada, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Zahir Shah and Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Mohammad Saeed are in the race for Senate seat.

In the KP assembly, PTI has 94 members, JUI (F) 15 members, ANP 12, PML-N seven, PPP five, Balochistan Awami Party four, Jamaat-e-Islami three and PML-Q has one member while the number of independent members is four.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Provincial Assembly Afridi From Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar, his wife Ayesha Saif visit Lahore P ..

Junaid Safdar, his wife Ayesha Saif visit Lahore Polo Club to enjoy match

6 minutes ago
 NCOC urge masses to get fully vaccinated to preven ..

NCOC urge masses to get fully vaccinated to prevent from Omicron variant

22 minutes ago
 Russia to Give Military Response if NATO Continues ..

Russia to Give Military Response if NATO Continues to Hit Weak Spots - Senior Di ..

22 minutes ago
 Hina Pervaiz Butt calls Junaid Safdar as Prince Ch ..

Hina Pervaiz Butt calls Junaid Safdar as Prince Charming

33 minutes ago
 US Hospitals Overwhelmed, Not Ready for Influx of ..

US Hospitals Overwhelmed, Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients - Reports

35 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet Appointed Special Env ..

Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet Appointed Special Envoy of OIC Secretary General on ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.