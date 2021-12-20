(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Polling process of by-election for a general seat of the Senate is peacefully underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly (KPA).

A total of 145 lawmakers of KPA will exercise their right to vote to elect a member for the upper house.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah will serve as the presiding officer while four other polling officers will assist him during the election.

The polling is underway in KP Assembly's old hall and it began at 9am and will continue till 4pm without any break.

The senate seat from KP fell vacant due to the resignation of Senator Ayub Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra was the first MPA of the KP assembly to cast vote in the senate election while Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of PTI, Abdul Salam Afridi was the second voter who cast his vote in the polls.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, Awami National Party's (ANP) Shaukat Jamal Ameerzada, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Zahir Shah and Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Mohammad Saeed are in the race for Senate seat.

In the KP assembly, PTI has 94 members, JUI (F) 15 members, ANP 12, PML-N seven, PPP five, Balochistan Awami Party four, Jamaat-e-Islami three and PML-Q has one member while the number of independent members is four.