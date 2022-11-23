UrduPoint.com

Polling For Vacant Senate Seat On Dec 8

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Polling for vacant Senate seat on Dec 8

The polling on a Senate seat that fell vacant after the resignation of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be held on December 8 in the Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The polling on a Senate seat that fell vacant after the resignation of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be held on December 8 in the Sindh Assembly.

According to a report, Khokar quit his Senate membership on the advice of the party's senior leadership on November 10. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was elected on PPP ticket on the general seat from Sindh, in March 2018 Senate elections.

As many as five candidates - two belonging to PPP and three to Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) Pakistan have filed their nomination papers.

According to the schedule announced by the ECP, the scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on Friday and Nov 28 has been fixed as the last date for filing appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

Pakistan People's party has awarded a ticket to the senior leader from Karachi Waqar Mehdi for the seat. Mehdi was currently working as general secretary of PPP's Sindh chapter.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Senate MQM Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party March November December 2018 From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

US Border Personnel to Detain Dominican Sugar Prod ..

US Border Personnel to Detain Dominican Sugar Products Made by Central Romana - ..

8 minutes ago
 Walmart employee kills six in US mass shooting

Walmart employee kills six in US mass shooting

8 minutes ago
 US announces $400 mn in security assistance for Uk ..

US announces $400 mn in security assistance for Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Two robbers killed in Korangi during mugging bid

Two robbers killed in Korangi during mugging bid

8 minutes ago
 Japan Considering Creation of Cyberdefense Authori ..

Japan Considering Creation of Cyberdefense Authority - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Germany Denies Ever Wishing Ukraine Would Crumble ..

Germany Denies Ever Wishing Ukraine Would Crumble Quickly

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.