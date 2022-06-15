Polling for vacant Senate seat on July 06

UrduPoint.com

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that polling on a Senate seat that fell vacant after the demise of Dr Sikandar Mandhro of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be held on July 06 in Sindh Assembly

The ECP, in a statement said, the public notice by returning officer inviting the candidates about acquiring and submission of nomination papers would be issued on Thursday (June 16). The nomination papers can be obtained and submitted from June 17 to June 20. An initial list of the candidates would be displayed on June 21 and the scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on Jun 23.

Candidates can file appeals for rejection and acceptance of nomination papers by June 25 and the final list would be announced on June 29. The candidates could withdraw their papers by June 30 and polling would be held on July 06.

