Polling going on peacefully in Daska

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan said that the transparent by-election process is going on peacefully in all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska constituency.

He said that the strict security arrangements were made by the district police and all concerned agencies.All possible facilities were provided to the voters at the polling stations, he added.

He said that the voters came to cast their votes without any fear,added he urged voters to follow the corona SOPs.

app/ir