Polling In Daska NA-75 By-election Is Underway

4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:17 AM

Polling in Daska NA-75 by-election is underway

A very close contest is expected between PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi and PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar in today’s NA-75 by-polls.  

LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) Polling in National Assembly constituency Daska NA-75 by-election is underway today (Saturday).

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan.

Polling started at its due time 8 am in today’s morning and will continue till 5 pm without any break. As many as 360 polling stations have been made for the 4,94000 registered voters in the constituency.

A close contest is expected between PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi and PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar in today’s NA-75 Daska by-polls.

Strict security arrangements have been made for today’s by-election.

Pakistan Rangers personnel will be deployed along with police at the polling stations while the army will be on standby.

CCTV cameras have been installed at the sensitive polling stations, while Section 144 has been slapped in the area.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is present in the Election Commission Office Punjab to monitor the by-elections. A control room has also been set up in the Sialkot Commissioner’s Office.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Feb 25 had ordered re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

Nosheen Iftikhar had expressed concern over bogus voting at 100 polling stations with the help of presiding officers and the non-installation of cameras in a letter she had written to ECP.

The ECP in its reply had said that no action can be taken against someone on mere assumptions.

