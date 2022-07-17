Polling in PP-83 begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling for by-election started here almost in the entire constituency of PP-83 (Khushab-II) sharp at 8 am on Sunday (July 17).

According to the Election Commission spokesperson there are total 322,249 voters in PP-83 including 166,249 males and 156,000 females who will exercise their right of vote to elect candidates of their choice.

The election commission established 215 polling stations including 53 stations for males, 53 for females and 109 combined.

Similarly, 626 polling booths were set up across the constituency, including 328 booths for men and 298 for women voters.

Tight security arrangements were made by deploying 3,000 police personnel in addition to keeping rangers in standby position to deal with any situation, he added.