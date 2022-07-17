UrduPoint.com

Polling In PP-83 Begins

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Polling in PP-83 begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling for by-election started here almost in the entire constituency of PP-83 (Khushab-II) sharp at 8 am on Sunday (July 17).

According to the Election Commission spokesperson there are total 322,249 voters in PP-83 including 166,249 males and 156,000 females who will exercise their right of vote to elect candidates of their choice.

The election commission established 215 polling stations including 53 stations for males, 53 for females and 109 combined.

Similarly, 626 polling booths were set up across the constituency, including 328 booths for men and 298 for women voters.

Tight security arrangements were made by deploying 3,000 police personnel in addition to keeping rangers in standby position to deal with any situation, he added.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote July Women Sunday PP-83

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

10 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

10 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

10 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.