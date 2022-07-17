UrduPoint.com

Polling In PP-97 Being Monitored Through Control Rooms: District Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Polling in PP-97 being monitored through control rooms: district administration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration was monitoring polling process of by-election in PP-97 (Faisalabad-I) through two control rooms set up in DC Complex and Municipal Committee premises, Chak Jhumra.

A spokesman for the district administration on Sunday said 1,513 officials of the district administration had been deputed in PP-97 while more than 5,000 officials of police, quick response force and elite force were also performing security duty. He added that 228 lady health workers and 22 female officials of civil defense department were also performing.

The polling process in the constituency was underway smoothly and peacefully, he added.

He said Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf and other officers were monitoring thepolling process through control rooms.

Related Topics

Police Sunday PP-97

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

13 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

13 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.