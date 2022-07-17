Polling in PP-97 being monitored through control rooms: district administration

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration was monitoring polling process of by-election in PP-97 (Faisalabad-I) through two control rooms set up in DC Complex and Municipal Committee premises, Chak Jhumra.

A spokesman for the district administration on Sunday said 1,513 officials of the district administration had been deputed in PP-97 while more than 5,000 officials of police, quick response force and elite force were also performing security duty. He added that 228 lady health workers and 22 female officials of civil defense department were also performing.

The polling process in the constituency was underway smoothly and peacefully, he added.

He said Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf and other officers were monitoring thepolling process through control rooms.