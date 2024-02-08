Polling In PS-24 Sukkur Continues Peaceful
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling in the PS-24 Sukkur is underway peacefully for the general elections 2024 here on Thursday.
The District Returning Officer (DRO), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar along with SSP Zubair Nazeer Shaikh visited the different polling stations.
People are in long queues at respective polling stations waiting for their turn to vote for candidates of their choice.
Polling staff at polling stations are facilitating the voters and giving necessary guidance about the poll process.
Strict security measures have been taken by the district administration to maintain law and order in the constituency.
According to the district administration, monitoring teams and administration officers have been instructed to remain vigilant in ensuring to abide by the code of conduct issued by ECP.
Recent Stories
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues29 seconds ago
-
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day4 minutes ago
-
Police patrolling in sensitive areas8 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta visits polling stations, expresses satisfaction over arrangements17 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah casts vote in Sukkur NA-20117 minutes ago
-
SSP Hyderabad visits polling stations, urges Police vigilance for election security18 minutes ago
-
Conducting peaceful, transparent general elections in province top priority of interim govt: Jamali18 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains alert on polling day28 minutes ago
-
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day35 minutes ago
-
DROs, ROs of NA 235, NA 248 confirm start of polling: EC Spokesman37 minutes ago
-
Solangi urges masses to exercise right to vote for strengthing democracy37 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 releases alternative numbers37 minutes ago