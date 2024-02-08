Polling in PS-24 Sukkur continues peaceful

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling in the PS-24 Sukkur is underway peacefully for the general elections 2024 here on Thursday.

The District Returning Officer (DRO), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar along with SSP Zubair Nazeer Shaikh visited the different polling stations.

People are in long queues at respective polling stations waiting for their turn to vote for candidates of their choice.

Polling staff at polling stations are facilitating the voters and giving necessary guidance about the poll process.

Strict security measures have been taken by the district administration to maintain law and order in the constituency.

According to the district administration, monitoring teams and administration officers have been instructed to remain vigilant in ensuring to abide by the code of conduct issued by ECP.