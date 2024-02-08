Polling kicks off in Sialkot District

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling for general elections started for the five National Assembly and 10 provincial assembly Constituencies here in Sialkot district, amid tight security.

There were a total of 2,796,244 registered voters (including 1,503,792 male voters and 1,292,452 female voters).

Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) has established total 1809 polling stations including 536 male polling stations, 536 female polling stations and 737 combine polling stations for the election.

The polling was started at 8:00AM and will continue uninterrupted till 5:00PM.