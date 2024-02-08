Polling Kicks Off In Sialkot District
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling for general elections started for the five National Assembly and 10 provincial assembly Constituencies here in Sialkot district, amid tight security.
There were a total of 2,796,244 registered voters (including 1,503,792 male voters and 1,292,452 female voters).
Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) has established total 1809 polling stations including 536 male polling stations, 536 female polling stations and 737 combine polling stations for the election.
The polling was started at 8:00AM and will continue uninterrupted till 5:00PM.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voting for General Elections-2024 begins in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Elders, women voters more enthusiastic to cast vote at early time6 minutes ago
-
EC Sindh directs to use all resources to ensure free, fair general elections6 minutes ago
-
Polling starts in PP-156 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide6 minutes ago
-
Voting begins amid tight security16 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote in Model town16 minutes ago
-
Vote polling for General Election 2024 begins in Merged Tribal Districts26 minutes ago
-
Voting in Hyderabad start26 minutes ago
-
Polling of general elections begins in Sukkur36 minutes ago
-
Polling for general elections 2024 begins in Rawalpindi division56 minutes ago
-
Voting begins in General Elections 2024 across Sindh1 hour ago