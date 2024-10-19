Polling Materials Handed Over To Polling Staff For 2nd LG By-poll On Oct 20
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday handed over polling stuff to polling staff for conduct of second by-elections in 53 village and neighborhood councils of 17 districts of the province on October 20.
According to the spokesman of provincial election commission, the by-election would be held on vacant seats reserved for general, women, laborers, farmers and youth in districts Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kolai Plus, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Dir and Bajaur.
The Provincial Election Commissioner said that the polling for the by-elections would be held at the level of Village Council and Neighborhood Council.
It said that by-elections would be held on 54 seats in neighborhood councils and 53 in neighborhood councils.
A total of 260 polling stations both male and female and 787 polling booths had been set up for 345,604 registered voters.
Security cameras had been installed at all the polling stations to ensure free and fair conduct of the polling.
