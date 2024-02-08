Open Menu

Polling Of General Elections Begins In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Polling of general elections begins in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) People are casting their votes in the general elections on Thursday.

The polling started at 8 a.m. local time and will continue till 5 p.m.

The polling stations are open, and all the mandatory security arrangements have been made.

The counting of votes will be done on the spot soon after the polling process, and the results will be announced within 24 hours.

About 3290 policemen, 332 Army personnel, and 552 Rangers personnel have been deployed for security in the Sukkur district.

However, only a few voters were seen at some polling stations in the city.

Candidates from different political parties in Sukkur are contesting for two seats in the National Assembly (NA) and four seats in four provincial assemblies in the elections.

The main parties contesting the election here are: Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), JUI-F, JI, and MQM.

There are 3040256 registered voters in Sukkur district.

Polling stations have been set up across the district.

According to District Returning Officer (DRO) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar, over 2277 polling stations have been set up for the four seats in the provincial assembly.

District Election Commissioner Ameen Bashir, while talking to APP here Thursday, urged voters to fulfill their national duty of casting the ballot.

A public holiday has been declared on Thursday for the smooth functioning of the voting process.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly MQM Army Rangers Provincial Assembly Sukkur Alliance All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

9 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

10 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

10 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

10 hours ago
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

10 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

10 hours ago
 Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

10 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

10 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

10 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan