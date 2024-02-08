Polling of general elections begins in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) People are casting their votes in the general elections on Thursday.

The polling started at 8 a.m. local time and will continue till 5 p.m.

The polling stations are open, and all the mandatory security arrangements have been made.

The counting of votes will be done on the spot soon after the polling process, and the results will be announced within 24 hours.

About 3290 policemen, 332 Army personnel, and 552 Rangers personnel have been deployed for security in the Sukkur district.

However, only a few voters were seen at some polling stations in the city.

Candidates from different political parties in Sukkur are contesting for two seats in the National Assembly (NA) and four seats in four provincial assemblies in the elections.

The main parties contesting the election here are: Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), JUI-F, JI, and MQM.

There are 3040256 registered voters in Sukkur district.

Polling stations have been set up across the district.

According to District Returning Officer (DRO) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar, over 2277 polling stations have been set up for the four seats in the provincial assembly.

District Election Commissioner Ameen Bashir, while talking to APP here Thursday, urged voters to fulfill their national duty of casting the ballot.

A public holiday has been declared on Thursday for the smooth functioning of the voting process.