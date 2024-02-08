Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ballot papers starts

Polling of votes of Election 2024 peacefully concluded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling of votes of Election 2024 peacefully concluded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

However, voters inside polling stations were allowed to exercise right of franchise.

The counting of ballot papers started in the presence of polling agents of the candidates.

The 45 farms of results would be displayed at polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.