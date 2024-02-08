Open Menu

Polling Of Votes Concludes In KP, Counting Of Ballot Papers Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 05:41 PM

Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ballot papers starts

Polling of votes of Election 2024 peacefully concluded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling of votes of Election 2024 peacefully concluded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

However, voters inside polling stations were allowed to exercise right of franchise.

The counting of ballot papers started in the presence of polling agents of the candidates.

The 45 farms of results would be displayed at polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz ..

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz visits control room, poling s ..

26 seconds ago
 Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

56 minutes ago
 President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his v ..

President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..

29 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

3 hours ago
 Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

26 minutes ago
 Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidenc ..

Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency

26 minutes ago
Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, ..

Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win

26 minutes ago
 Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai ..

Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally

26 minutes ago
 EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first s ..

EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..

26 minutes ago
 Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful ..

Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake

24 minutes ago
 Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

24 minutes ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan