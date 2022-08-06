UrduPoint.com

Polling On Four NA Seats In KP To Be Held On September 25: ECP

Published August 06, 2022

Polling on four NA seats in KP to be held on September 25: ECP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced election for the vacant seats of four National Assembly seats from the province that polling would be held on September 25, 2022.

The Constituencies included NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kuram.

According to the election schedule, the returning officers issued a public notice that nomination papers would be submitted from August 10 to August 13.

The Names of the candidates would be published on 14 August and the nomination papers will be scrutinized till August 17.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of documents by the returning officers would be submitted till August 20 and the tribunal will decide on these appeals by August 25.

The revised list of candidates would be released on August 26 and candidates will be able to withdraw their papers by August 27.

The election symbols would be allotted to candidates on August 29. Returning Officer (Provincial Election Commissioner) has fixed the date of August 13 for PTI's preferred list of candidates for women's reserved seat.

It is worth mentioning here that the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs out of a total 131.

It is to be recalled the PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded.

