Polling On General Member Seat Risalpur Cantt Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Polling for the vacant seat of General Member in Risalpur Cantonment board of District Nowshera will be held on Sunday (Tomorrow) The spokesman of the Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday said that the election material was handed over to all the presiding staff and sent to their respective polling stations.

Polling will begin at 8:00 a.m., and will continue till 5:00 p.m.

without any break.

A control room has been set up in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner to closely monitor the elections.

A total of three candidates are in the run.

A total of 6,649 voters would exercise their right to vote of which the number of male voters is 3,590 and female voters 3,059.

A total of six polling stations have been set up with which three polling stations for men and three for women have been set up.

