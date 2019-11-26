Polling on one KP Senate seat continues peacefully

The polling for one seat of the province is successfully underway here at Assembly Hall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The polling for one seat of the province is successfully underway here at Assembly Hall.

The Senate seat had fallen vacant after PPP Senator Khanzada Khan from Mardan district resigned from Upper House of the parliament (Senate).

Ahmed Kundi of Pakistan Peoples' Party polled first vote of the Senate election and polling would continue till 4 pm. Of 145, 28 members the house had polled their votes so far.

EC-KP Pir Maqbool Ahmad is serving as Presiding Officer on polling day while five other polling officers include Director Election Khushal Zada, Deputy Director Syed Zahoor Shah, Law Officer Riaz Ahmad, Deputy Director Naveed Rehman and Public Relation Officer Sohail Ahmad.

There are two candidates including Zeeshan Khanzada of PTI, Farzand Ali Khan of PPP who are contesting election on one Senate seat.

ANP had withdrawn its nominee Hidayatullah and announced to support PPP candidate Farzand Ali Khan in a Jirga by PPP leaders, said a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz.

Meanwhile, provincial Election Commission has asked the relevant departments to take security measures for peaceful conduct of polling process on November 26.

It is worth mentioning Khanzada Khan's son Zeeshan Khanzada, who had joined PTI before resignation of his father Khanzada Khan as Senator, had been given party ticket by PTI for Senate election.

Leader of Opposition in the KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani said PPP had right on the vacant seat and added that the opposition were vigorously competing in and outside of the House.