Polling on Senate seat vacated by Vawda on Jan 25

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The polling on Senate seat that had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda would be held on January 25 in the Sindh Assembly building, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Monday.

According to the ECP, the public notice for inviting nomination papers by the candidates would be issued on January 4.

The nomination papers could be filed from January 5 to January 7, while Names of nominated candidates would be published on January 9. Scrutiny of papers would be carried out on January 12, while appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers could be filed till January 14.

The election tribunal would hear the appeals till January 18 while the revised list of the candidates would be published on January 19 and last date of withdrawal of the candidature was January 20, the ECP said.