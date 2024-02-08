Polling on two women Polling Stations in Tehsil Salarzai Batwar yet to start

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling on two women Polling Stations in Salarzai Batwar, nearing Afghan border has not been started so far since the filing of this report due to unavailability of polling staff at the polling station, specially meant for Women voters.

According to details given by an official of the Provincial Election Commission, Ajmal Khan said that they are working on it to send polling staff to two women's polling stations Batwar, Salarzai and it would further need an hour.

He said ladies' votes are not being cast in GPS Sharana Batwar, Tehsil Salarzai. It is a far-flung area, nearing the Afghan border.

He said the processes of the election on two women polling stations were held up because there is no availability of a lady polling officer.

He said, that in Bajaur tribal district, estimates from the local office of the Election Commission reveal that 24% and 41% of the 366 polling stations have been categorized as most sensitive and sensitive, respectively.

Bajaur, comprising one national and four provincial assembly seats, hosts a total of 366 polling stations. Out of these, 151 have been labelled as sensitive, and 88 have been marked as most sensitive, while 127 are considered normal.

For PK-19, Bajaur-I, there are 96 polling stations, with 51 deemed most sensitive, 44 sensitive, and one normal. Similarly, PK-20, Bajaur-II, has 84 polling stations, of which nine are most sensitive, 40 sensitive, and 35 normal.

In PK-21, Bajaur-III, the 96 polling stations include three marked as most sensitive, 31 sensitive, and 65 normal.

Additionally, in PK- 22, Bajaur-IV, the election process had been postponed due to one of the candidate assassinations wherein it has a total of 90 polling stations, with 36 labelled as most sensitive, 25 sensitive, and 29 normal.

He said over 0.1m law enforcers were deployed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the peaceful election.