Open Menu

Polling On Two Women Polling Stations In Tehsil Salarzai Batwar Yet To Start

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Polling on two women Polling Stations in Tehsil Salarzai Batwar yet to start

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling on two women Polling Stations in Salarzai Batwar, nearing Afghan border has not been started so far since the filing of this report due to unavailability of polling staff at the polling station, specially meant for Women voters.

According to details given by an official of the Provincial Election Commission, Ajmal Khan said that they are working on it to send polling staff to two women's polling stations Batwar, Salarzai and it would further need an hour.

He said ladies' votes are not being cast in GPS Sharana Batwar, Tehsil Salarzai. It is a far-flung area, nearing the Afghan border.

He said the processes of the election on two women polling stations were held up because there is no availability of a lady polling officer.

He said, that in Bajaur tribal district, estimates from the local office of the Election Commission reveal that 24% and 41% of the 366 polling stations have been categorized as most sensitive and sensitive, respectively.

Bajaur, comprising one national and four provincial assembly seats, hosts a total of 366 polling stations. Out of these, 151 have been labelled as sensitive, and 88 have been marked as most sensitive, while 127 are considered normal.

For PK-19, Bajaur-I, there are 96 polling stations, with 51 deemed most sensitive, 44 sensitive, and one normal. Similarly, PK-20, Bajaur-II, has 84 polling stations, of which nine are most sensitive, 40 sensitive, and 35 normal.

In PK-21, Bajaur-III, the 96 polling stations include three marked as most sensitive, 31 sensitive, and 65 normal.

Additionally, in PK- 22, Bajaur-IV, the election process had been postponed due to one of the candidate assassinations wherein it has a total of 90 polling stations, with 36 labelled as most sensitive, 25 sensitive, and 29 normal.

He said over 0.1m law enforcers were deployed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the peaceful election.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Border Women From PK-19 PK-20 PK-21

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

1 minute ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

2 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

14 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

15 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

15 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan