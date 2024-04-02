Polling On Vacant Seats Of Senate Underway
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2024 | 11:14 AM
The polling process will continue till four in the afternoon.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2023) Polling on vacant seats of Senate is underway.
In the Federal capital, polling has begun at the National Assembly hall for the election of two senators.
Ishaq Dar of PML-N and Raja Ansar Kayani of Sunni Ittehad Council are vying for the technocrat seat while for the general seat, the competition is between Rana Mahmood ul Hassan of PPP and Farzand Hussain Shah of Sunni Ittehad Council.
In Punjab, voting is being held on two women and technocrats seats each and one minority seats of women in the province.
In Sindh, nineteen candidates are contesting for twelve seats including seven General seats, two women, two technocrats/Ulema and one non-Muslim seat in the province.
The polling process will continue till four in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polling for elections on eleven senate seats could not be started as decision of Peshawar High Court regarding oath of MPAs on reserved seats is pending.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session3 minutes ago
-
Terrorists attack house of FC official with hand-grenade5 minutes ago
-
Voting begins to elect two senators55 minutes ago
-
Four cops among six injured in Uch road mishap1 hour ago
-
Shopkeeper robbed on gunpoint1 hour ago
-
Polling for 12 Senate seats begins in Sindh Assembly1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city2 hours ago
-
Polling for Senate seats begins in Sindh Assembly2 hours ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Iranian consulate in Syria4 hours ago
-
ICP ensures effective measures to combat crime, public safety11 hours ago
-
Senate polls on Tuesday - 30 seats up for grabs11 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi12 hours ago