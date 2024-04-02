Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

(@Abdulla99267510)

The polling process will continue till four in the afternoon.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2023) Polling on vacant seats of Senate is underway.

In the Federal capital, polling has begun at the National Assembly hall for the election of two senators.

Ishaq Dar of PML-N and Raja Ansar Kayani of Sunni Ittehad Council are vying for the technocrat seat while for the general seat, the competition is between Rana Mahmood ul Hassan of PPP and Farzand Hussain Shah of Sunni Ittehad Council.

In Punjab, voting is being held on two women and technocrats seats each and one minority seats of women in the province.

In Sindh, nineteen candidates are contesting for twelve seats including seven General seats, two women, two technocrats/Ulema and one non-Muslim seat in the province.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polling for elections on eleven senate seats could not be started as decision of Peshawar High Court regarding oath of MPAs on reserved seats is pending.