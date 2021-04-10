Polling ongoing in NA-75

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The polling started here at all the polling stations for by-election in constituency (NA-75, Sialkot-IV) Daska amid tight security.

As many as nine candidates are contesting in said constituency including Ali Asjad Malhi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nosheen Iftikhar of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Khalid Sandhu (Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan) and six independent candidates---Muhammad Usman Khaild, Khawaja Asif Raza, Sumaira islam, Syed Haider Jaffery, Syed Shah Faisal and Shamsa Saleem Bukhari.

There are 4,94,003 registered voters (including 2,73,006 male and 2,20,997 female voters) and ECP has established 360 polling stations including 106 male polling stations, 106 female polling stations and 148 joint (male and female) polling stations. Also, 927 polling booths have also been set up.

More than 4,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed at 360 polling stations, while Rangers were on standby to deal with any untoward incident.

The polling started at 8:00 a.m to continue uninterrupted till 5:00 pm.

