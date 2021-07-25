Polling ongoing in Nankana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling process for AJK Legislative Assembly, LA-41, Kashmir Valley-2 was ongoing smoothly in the district.

A total of 132 registered voters would exercise their right to vote at two polling centres set up at MC High school Nankana, and Govt High School Sangla Hill.

Polling was ongoing smoothly since morning, ARO Nankana Sahib Mohammed Qayyum informed media.