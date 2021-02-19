UrduPoint.com
Polling Ongoing In PP-51 Wazirabad

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The polling for by-election in Constituency PP-51, Wazirabad started here on Friday on time at 8.00 am and will continue uninterrupted till 5pm.

A strong competition was expected between Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamat-e-Islami candidates.

A total of 162 polling stations were set up in the constituency.

According to ECP, as many as 253,949 candidates were registered, including 115,288 males voters and 138,661 female voters. Seven polling stations were deemed sensitive in the constituency.

Strict security measures were taken, and in order to deal with any untoward incident the police and Rangers were alert.

The voters were not allowed to enter the polling stations without wearing face masks.

