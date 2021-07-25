UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polling Ongoing Off For LA-36, Jammu-3 In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:40 AM

Polling ongoing off for LA-36, Jammu-3 in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling process in constituency (LA-36, Jammu-3) Sialkot, for Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, began here Sunday morning amid tight security.

According to Election Commission, there are 93,369 total registered voters (including 55,166 male voters and 38,203 female voters) in constituency (LA-36, Jammu-3) Sialkot.

ECP has established 138 polling stations, including 15 male polling stations, 15 female polling stations and 108 joint (male and female) polling stations.

The polling started at 8:00 am to continue non-stop till 5:00 pm.

A tough contest is expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hafiz Hamid Raza and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ch. Muhammad Ishaq in constituency (LA-36, Jammu-3) Sialkot.

As many as twelve candidates are contesting in this election race in constituency (LA-36, Jammu-3) Sialkot. These candidates are--- Hafiz Hamid Raza Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ch. Muhammad Ishaq Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Chaudhry Shoukat Wazir Ali Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Rana Adnan Jamil Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan and eight others including independent candidates.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Male Sialkot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

13 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

13 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.