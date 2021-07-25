Polling ongoing off for LA-36, Jammu-3 in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling process in constituency (LA-36, Jammu-3) Sialkot, for Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, began here Sunday morning amid tight security.

According to Election Commission, there are 93,369 total registered voters (including 55,166 male voters and 38,203 female voters) in constituency (LA-36, Jammu-3) Sialkot.

ECP has established 138 polling stations, including 15 male polling stations, 15 female polling stations and 108 joint (male and female) polling stations.

The polling started at 8:00 am to continue non-stop till 5:00 pm.

A tough contest is expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hafiz Hamid Raza and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ch. Muhammad Ishaq in constituency (LA-36, Jammu-3) Sialkot.

As many as twelve candidates are contesting in this election race in constituency (LA-36, Jammu-3) Sialkot. These candidates are--- Hafiz Hamid Raza Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ch. Muhammad Ishaq Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Chaudhry Shoukat Wazir Ali Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Rana Adnan Jamil Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan and eight others including independent candidates.