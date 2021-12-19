Polling peacefully concludes in KP; votes counting starts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The counting of votes started after completion of the polling proces of the local bodies elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday evening.

The polling process was peacefully concluded at 5pm after it was started at 8am this morning. Voters inside the polling stations were allowed to cast votes.

Except few minor incidents of mismanagement during the polling process, the overall voting process was remained peaceful in these districts where no untoward incident has been reported.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif paid a visit to Central Control Room of KP Police here where he was briefed about the overall law and order situation and police arrangements for the polling day.

Barrister Saif told media that polling was held peacefully and no untoward incident has been reported.

While appreciating the security arrangements of KP police, he said the main control room of police was in direct contact with the police personnel stationed outside the polling stations for security purposes.

As many as 79,479 police personnel were deployed for security of voters in these districts where 9,223 polling stations were setup.

He said 7,725 buildings were used for polling stations.

More personnel were deployed at sensitive polling stations and FC and other law enforcement agencies extended full cooperation to police that helped smooth conduct of the election.