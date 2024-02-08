Polling process concludes at 883 polling stations in Hyderabad

The polling process concluded peacefully in 883 polling stations in 9 constituencies in Hyderabad on Thursday although incidents of stealing ballots, tensions outside polling stations and aerial firing did surface at some places

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process concluded peacefully in 883 polling stations in 9 Constituencies in Hyderabad on Thursday although incidents of stealing ballots, tensions outside polling stations and aerial firing did surface at some places.

The electorate in Hyderabad turned to the polling stations in considerable numbers to elect 3 Members of the National Assembly and 6 of the Sindh Assembly from their district.

The police and Rangers rushed to a polling station in Latifabad unit 10 where an alleged incident of manhandling of the polling staff was reported.

The workers of 3 political parties engaged in verbal jibes with their counterparts from a particular party outside a polling station in the Islamabad Chowk area.

A candidate of the Grand Democratic Alliance complained that his polling agents were expelled from 3 polling stations in PS-60 Qasimabad.

Meanwhile, the vote-counting process started at the polling stations after the conclusion of the voting.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has barred the Presiding Officers from announcing the results before 6 pm.