Polling Process Concludes For Sargodha By-polls

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling process for by-elections at PP-83 Khushab and PP-90 Bhakkar concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

According to official sources, voters cast their votes in a peaceful environment. No untoward incident was reported during the polling process in both Constituencies.

Earlier, a delegation from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) met divisional officials including Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed, Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood and others to review security and other arrangements. The delegation expressed satisfaction over electioneering process, while counting process was under way in PP-83 and PP-90.

Pakistan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab From PP-83 PP-90

