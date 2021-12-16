UrduPoint.com

Polling Process Concludes Peacefully, Amid Tight Security

Thu 16th December 2021

Polling process concludes peacefully, amid tight security

Polling process for by-election at PP-206 Khanewal concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Polling process for by-election at PP-206 Khanewal concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

According to official sources, the voters who entered into particular premises of the polling stations concerned would continue to cast votes.

Tough competition was being expected between PTI candidate Naureen Nishat Daha and PML-N's Rana Saleem.

No untoward incident was reported during the polling process expect a few incidents of exchange of hot arguments between supporters of both political parties.

However, the tight security arrangements were made by the district police to ensure law and order situation.

Earlier, provincial Election Commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan met with officials to review security and other arrangements regarding by-polls in which Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, RPO, DC, DPO and other officials participated.

Provincial Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the electioneering process.

He directed the officials to ensure strict security during the polling conclusion timing.

