Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Polling process for by-polls in PP 217 (Multan-VII) concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

According to the official sources, the voters who entered in the premises of polling stations before 5 p.m.

, would continue to cast their votes. Tough contest is being expected between PTI candidate Zain Qureshi and PML-N's candidate Salman Naeem.

No untoward incident was reported during the polling process except minor incidents of exchange of hot arguments between the both the political parties.