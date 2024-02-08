Polling Process Concludes Peacefully Amid Tight Security Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 06:27 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for the general elections concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements across the district.
According to official sources, the voters who entered into particular premises of the polling stations concerned before 5 pm would continue to cast votes.
Tough competition is expected between independent, PML-N, and PPP candidates at six national assembly seats and 12 provincial assembly seats.
No untoward incident was reported during the polling process except a few minor incidents of exchange of hot arguments between supporters of different political parties till the filing of the report. Overall, the polling process remained peaceful.
APP/atf
