UrduPoint.com

Polling Process Concludes Peacefully In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Polling process concludes peacefully in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The polling process, largely remained smooth and peaceful except for a few incidents of unarmed clashes, at 709 polling stations in Hyderabad on Sunday concluded peacefully at 5 pm.

The voter turnout appeared below moderate owing to the boycott by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

A Clash occurred between the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outside the polling stations in Union Committee numbers 24 and 53.

However, the police and local leaders of the 2 parties controlled and dispersed the workers.

In one incident an argument happened between a presiding officer and a candidate of the PPP at a polling in Union Committee number 27.

The voting process started late at some polling stations apparently because of the winter chill in the morning because of which the voters did not turn to the polling stations.

The Hyderabad police deployed up to 5,500 policemen with the district's security divided into 4 zones, each headed by an SSP.

The vote count was underway during the filing of this report.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Vote Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

1 hour ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

2 hours ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.