Polling Process Continue Peacefully In Balochistan: IG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Quetta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Inspector General Police Balochistan Abdul Khalique Shaikh said that the polling process is going on peacefully across the province.
Talking to APP, he said that there were some incidents recorded in various areas of the province but there was no loss of life reported.
He said that the Police, FC and Levies personnel would ensure security for the public during the electoral process.
He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to the polling station established in Special High school, Quetta.
Abdul Khalique Shaikh said that despite the difficulties, there is determination to conduct a peaceful election.
He added that satisfactory measures have been taken regarding security, and despite the difficulties, the election process would be completed peacefully.
