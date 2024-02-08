Polling process continues in peaceful atmosphere

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process in Faisalabad was continuing under peaceful atmosphere and no untoward incident, scuffle or clash was reported from any part of the district so far.

Police spokesman said here that foolproof security arrangements were made for the general elections 2024 by deputing more than 16900 security personnel at all polling stations.

He said that 3687 polling stations were established across the district including 475 station of category-A, 1695 of category-B and 1517 of category-C.

He said that Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Quick Response Force (QRF) and Patrolling Police were active for thorough patrolling and dealing with any emergency especially in sensitive areas.

More than 500 police officers and officials were kept standby at police stations and Police Line whereas mobile teams of each police station are ensuring continuous patrolling in their respective areas on Polling Day.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia warned that no lethargy, negligence and delinquency would be tolerated and all security personnel should discharge their duties vigilantly, spokesman added.