Polling Process Continues In Peaceful Atmosphere
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process in Faisalabad was continuing under peaceful atmosphere and no untoward incident, scuffle or clash was reported from any part of the district so far.
Police spokesman said here that foolproof security arrangements were made for the general elections 2024 by deputing more than 16900 security personnel at all polling stations.
He said that 3687 polling stations were established across the district including 475 station of category-A, 1695 of category-B and 1517 of category-C.
He said that Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Quick Response Force (QRF) and Patrolling Police were active for thorough patrolling and dealing with any emergency especially in sensitive areas.
More than 500 police officers and officials were kept standby at police stations and Police Line whereas mobile teams of each police station are ensuring continuous patrolling in their respective areas on Polling Day.
The City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia warned that no lethargy, negligence and delinquency would be tolerated and all security personnel should discharge their duties vigilantly, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amid tight security, electoral process kicks off in Hazara division9 minutes ago
-
ECP Balochistan sets up control room to redress complaints related to elections9 minutes ago
-
CJ Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan casts vote at Boy Scout Headquarters29 minutes ago
-
General Election begins in Bajaur over three provincial assembly seats29 minutes ago
-
Voting for General Elections-2024 begins in Hyderabad59 minutes ago
-
Polling kicks off in Sialkot District59 minutes ago
-
Elders, women voters more enthusiastic to cast vote at early time59 minutes ago
-
EC Sindh directs to use all resources to ensure free, fair general elections59 minutes ago
-
Polling starts in PP-1559 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide59 minutes ago
-
Voting begins amid tight security1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote in Model town1 hour ago