UrduPoint.com

Polling Process Continues In Peacefully

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Polling process continues in peacefully

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling process at all polling stations in PP-97 (Faisalabad-I) is continuing in a peaceful manner.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that foolproof security arrangements had been made for by-election in PP-97 as more than 5,000 security personnel were performing duties at all polling stations.

He said that 168 polling stations including 51 of category-A, 39 of category-B and 78 of category-C were set up across the constituency.

He said the city police had already prohibited candidates and their supporters from displaying weapons, resorting to aerial fire and using fireworks to celebrate victory after election results.

Therefore, strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, he added.

He said that CCTV cameras were installed at sensitive polling stations through which the movement of suspects was being monitored.

Various teams of elite force were patrolling in sensitive areas so that nefariousdesigns of miscreants could be foiled before the occurrence of any untowardincident, he added.

Related Topics

Election Fire Police Sunday All From PP-97

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

11 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

11 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

11 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.