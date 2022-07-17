Polling process continues in peacefully

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling process at all polling stations in PP-97 (Faisalabad-I) is continuing in a peaceful manner.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that foolproof security arrangements had been made for by-election in PP-97 as more than 5,000 security personnel were performing duties at all polling stations.

He said that 168 polling stations including 51 of category-A, 39 of category-B and 78 of category-C were set up across the constituency.

He said the city police had already prohibited candidates and their supporters from displaying weapons, resorting to aerial fire and using fireworks to celebrate victory after election results.

Therefore, strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, he added.

He said that CCTV cameras were installed at sensitive polling stations through which the movement of suspects was being monitored.

Various teams of elite force were patrolling in sensitive areas so that nefariousdesigns of miscreants could be foiled before the occurrence of any untowardincident, he added.