Polling Process Continues Largely Smoothly At 709 Polling Stations In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The polling process continued largely smoothly at 709 polling stations in Hyderabad on Sunday with the voter turnout appearing less than moderate owing to a boycott by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

Except for one incident of argument between a presiding officer and a candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at polling in Union Committee number 27, no other major incident of any disturbance has so far surfaced.

The voting process started late at some polling stations apparently because of the winter chill in the morning because of which the voters did not turn to the polling stations.

The Hyderabad police deployed up to 5,500 policemen with the district's security divided in 4 zones, each headed by a SSP.

The voting process will conclude at 5:00 p.m.

