Polling process continues peacefully in Cantonment Boards Election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Polling process continues peacefully at different polling stations of 9 Cantonment board Election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an official of ECP, adequate arrangements were made for Cantonment Board Election in 7 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 131 polling stations set up in 33 cantonment wards.

He said as many as 120,000 voters were exercising their franchise in the elections. While 27 polling stations were set up in 5 wards of Peshawar, 14 male polling stations, 13 female polling stations.

While giving details, he said a total of 45 candidates were contesting in 5 wards of Peshawar, the official said. Peshawar Cantonment has 32,284 registered voters, 17,367 male voters and 14,917 female voters. Ward 1 has 6418 registered voters, Ward 2 has 5440 registered voters and Ward 3 has 9792 registered voters while 6225 voters in Ward 4 and 4409 voters in Ward 5 were exercising their right to vote.

Special security arrangements have also been made with a special security plan to ensure security during the elections.

More than 500 personnel have been performing security duties with the assistance of local police. Walk-through gate, BDU and sniffer dogs teams have been deployed at all 27 polling stations setup for the election, similarly, female police personnel were also performing their duties.

City Patrol Force and Additional Police Mobiles Force were on routine patrolling in the Cantonment areas besides keeping vigilant eye on the way of entrance and exit to the area wherein polling stations have been set up.