Polling process continues peacefully in CBM

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The polling process in 10 wards of Cantonment board Multan (CBM) is heading forward smoothly.

According to District Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar Khan, the polling process was in progress peacefully.

Returning Officer Saleem Akhtar Khan told APP that CBM was divided into ten (10) wards where sixteen (16) polling stations were set up to enable exactly 17,825 voters including 9333 men and 8492 women to cast their votes.

He said that he was serving as Returning Officer (RO) for ward one to five while Chaudhry Babar Hussain was the RO for ward number six to ten in CBM.

He said, four polling stations were facilitating female voters only, another four exclusive for men while the remaining were combined polling stations to facilitate both men and women. RO further stated that there was total 46 polling booths adding that half of them were meant for women and the rest for male voters.

Polling began at 8 am amid tight security. Giving ward-wise voters' strength, Saleem Akhtar Khan said that 2550 voters were registered in ward number one, 550 in ward-2, 1246 in ward-3, 2815 in ward-4, 4954 in ward-5, 1981 in ward-6, 1283 in ward-7, 577 in ward-8, 936 in ward-9 and 933 in ward No 10.