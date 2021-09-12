UrduPoint.com

Polling Process Continues Smoothly In CBS

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

Polling process continues smoothly in CBS

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The polling of Cantonment board Sialkot (CBS) elections was ongoing smoothy under the security of police and rangers in the district on Sunday.

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm with any interruption.

A close competition was expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

As many as 25 candidates were contesting in five wards of Cantonment Board elections, in which five from (PTI), five from (PML-N), two from (PPP) and 13 candidates were contesting as independents.

As many as 28,530 registered voters including (14,746 male voters and 13,786 female voters) will cast their right to vote in five wards of Cantonment Board elections.

A total of 22 polling stations had been set up in five wards of Cantonment Board Sialkot elections.

.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Male Sialkot Sunday From 786 Investment Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

26 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

41 minutes ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.