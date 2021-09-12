Polling process continues smoothly in CBS

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The polling of Cantonment board Sialkot (CBS) elections was ongoing smoothy under the security of police and rangers in the district on Sunday.

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm with any interruption.

A close competition was expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

As many as 25 candidates were contesting in five wards of Cantonment Board elections, in which five from (PTI), five from (PML-N), two from (PPP) and 13 candidates were contesting as independents.

As many as 28,530 registered voters including (14,746 male voters and 13,786 female voters) will cast their right to vote in five wards of Cantonment Board elections.

A total of 22 polling stations had been set up in five wards of Cantonment Board Sialkot elections.

.