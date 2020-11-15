UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polling Process Ends In GB And Counting Process Began

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Polling process ends in GB and counting process began

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Polling process for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Assembly has concluded by following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of covid-19 and counting process initiated.

Around 700000 voters have polled their votes,and 1160 polling stations had been set up across GB for the election.

315 candidates from 23 Constituencies took part in these elections. Process of polling stated without any interval from 8 am to 5 pm.

More than 15000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, KPK, Sind and Bolochistan had been deployed to ensure full security across GB.

Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan had prohibited to carry mobile phones and other such devices inside the polling stations and within the parameters of 100 meters, banners and posters of contesting candidates and within the perameters of 400 meters campaign of contesting candidates had been prohibited.

Due to snowfall in upper areas of district Astore, some areas of Baltistan division districts Hunza, Nagir and upper parts of district Gilgit and district Ghizer polling process had been delayed for some time but later began again as per expectations.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Mobile Gilgit Baltistan Ghizer From

Recent Stories

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

21 minutes ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

21 minutes ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

36 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

36 minutes ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual to meet in D ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.