Polling process ends in GB and counting process began

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Polling process for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Assembly has concluded by following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of covid-19 and counting process initiated.

Around 700000 voters have polled their votes,and 1160 polling stations had been set up across GB for the election.

315 candidates from 23 Constituencies took part in these elections. Process of polling stated without any interval from 8 am to 5 pm.

More than 15000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, KPK, Sind and Bolochistan had been deployed to ensure full security across GB.

Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan had prohibited to carry mobile phones and other such devices inside the polling stations and within the parameters of 100 meters, banners and posters of contesting candidates and within the perameters of 400 meters campaign of contesting candidates had been prohibited.

Due to snowfall in upper areas of district Astore, some areas of Baltistan division districts Hunza, Nagir and upper parts of district Gilgit and district Ghizer polling process had been delayed for some time but later began again as per expectations.