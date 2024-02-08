Polling Process Gains Momentum
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process has gained momentum in the afternoon in all Constituencies of Faisalabad as eager voters tuned up at polling stations to elect their favorite candidates for 10 national assembly and 21 provincial assembly seats from the district.
A spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan said here Thursday that the polling there was a voters’ rush in the afternoon. After the commencement of polling on time, there was no rush at most of the polling stations but after the passage of time, voters started turning up and thronged the polling booths.
The contesting candidates and their supporters also arranged for vehicles to facilitating voters. The voters especially, the young ones, looked very enthusiastic. Special people were also seen coming to polling stations in rickshaws, cars and motorbikes.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP condemns IED blast in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Polling underway peacefully in Sargodha5 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up, polling stations functioning smoothly: CM Baqar15 minutes ago
-
Election process going on peacefully throughout Balochistan: Zubair15 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan visits polling station, reviews electoral process16 minutes ago
-
PEMRA issues show cause notices to 4 TV news channels25 minutes ago
-
Fake policeman arrested from polling station26 minutes ago
-
Tareen hopes strong government to emerge after general election35 minutes ago
-
No major complaints received so far: EC Sindh35 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polling process in Tank area35 minutes ago
-
Bridegroom casts vote leaving wedding rituals incomplete35 minutes ago
-
Political stalwarts cast votes in DI Khan35 minutes ago