Polling Process Gains Momentum

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Polling process gains momentum

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process has gained momentum in the afternoon in all Constituencies of Faisalabad as eager voters tuned up at polling stations to elect their favorite candidates for 10 national assembly and 21 provincial assembly seats from the district.

A spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan said here Thursday that the polling there was a voters’ rush in the afternoon. After the commencement of polling on time, there was no rush at most of the polling stations but after the passage of time, voters started turning up and thronged the polling booths.

The contesting candidates and their supporters also arranged for vehicles to facilitating voters. The voters especially, the young ones, looked very enthusiastic. Special people were also seen coming to polling stations in rickshaws, cars and motorbikes.

