Polling process in 10 wards of CBM concludes peacefully

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The polling process in 10 wards of Cantonment board Multan (CBM) has been concluded peacefully.

According to District Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar Khan, the polling process remained peaceful all the day and concluded in a transparent manner after ending of stipulated time for the polling.

Responding to a question about scuffle at ward number 4, he stated that it was minor level dispute which was resolved within two minutes only.

The voters including men, women and elders actively participated in the polling process while the political parties have also established their camps outside the polling stations to facilitate the voters.