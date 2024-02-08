Polling process in Hazara Division concludes peacefully

The general elections process in Hazara Division on Thursday concluded peacefully without any incident. The election commenced at 8:00 AM, and polling stations across the eight districts of Hazara remained operational until 5:00 PM, ensuring a smooth electoral process

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The general elections process in Hazara Division on Thursday concluded peacefully without any incident. The election commenced at 8:00 AM, and polling stations across the eight districts of Hazara remained operational until 5:00 PM, ensuring a smooth electoral process.

A total of 2,862 polling stations were established throughout the division where 3,430,456 male and female voters exercised their right to vote. No untoward incidents were reported from any polling station, indicating a peaceful atmosphere conducive to democratic participation.

To ensure transparency and oversight, foreign observers, Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, and Deputy Commissioners from all districts visited polling stations to assess the voting process.

The law enforcement agencies, particularly the police department, implemented stringent security measures, contributing to the maintenance of peace and order at the polling stations. In addition to the presence of over 3,000 policemen in Abbottabad and more than 2,400 in Haripur, security duties were effectively carried out by the Pakistan Army and FC.