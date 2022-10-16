UrduPoint.com

Polling Process In NA-157 By-elections Concludes Peacefully Amid Tight Security

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The polling process for by-elections at NA-157 has been concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

Tough competition is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf's candidate Maher Bano Qureshi and PDM's candidate Syed Ali Musa Gilani.

No untoward incident was reported during the polling process except few minor incidents of exchange of hot arguments between supporters of both political parties

