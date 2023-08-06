Open Menu

Polling Process On By-election For Chairman Seat Of Mathura Tehsil Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Polling process on by-election for Chairman seat of Mathura Tehsil continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The by-election for the Chairman seat of Mathura Tehsil is continued on Sunday without any break with 6 candidates in the arena.

The candidates included Rafiullah from JUI, Inamullah from PTI, Iftikhar Ahmed from Jamaat-e-Islami, Aziz Ghaffar Khan from ANP, Ali Abbas Khan from PPP and Fazlullah from PML-N are in the run.

The total number of voters in the constituency is 2,180630. The number of male voters is 1,20,738.

The number of female voters is 97,892.

The polling process is being continued without any break. It is worth mentioning here that preparations for the by-elections are complete, a total of 155 polling stations have been set up, an official of the Provincial Election Commission said.

There are also 75 male, 66 female and 14 joint polling stations, according to the official of the Election Commission. A total of 496 presiding and polling officers were appointed, he added. According to the Election Commission, the total number of voters in Tehsil Mathura, Peshawar is 2,9399 with male voters are 116284 while female voters are 93115.

Fazlullah from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Ali Abbas Khan from PPP are candidates, Aziz Ghaffar Khan from ANP and Rafiullah from JUI-F, PTI's Inamullah and Jamaat-e-Islami's Iftikhar Ahmed Omid. Polling will continue till 5.00 pm without any break, said the official of the Election Commission. The seat fell vacant due to the death of the Chairman Tehsil Mathura Faridullah belonging to JUI-F.

