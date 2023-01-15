Polling process underway peacefully in Karachi, Hyderabad: Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said that the polling process for local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad was in progress peacefully and no untoward incident was reported at any place.

In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government was trying to give all the voters the opportunity to exercise their right to vote without fear and peacefully.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister also issued strict instructions to the Sindh Police that no one should be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The provincial minister warned that those who would try to take the law into their hands would be dealt with iron hands.