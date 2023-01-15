UrduPoint.com

Polling Process Underway Peacefully In Karachi, Hyderabad: Sharjeel Memon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Polling process underway peacefully in Karachi, Hyderabad: Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said that the polling process for local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad was in progress peacefully and no untoward incident was reported at any place.

In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government was trying to give all the voters the opportunity to exercise their right to vote without fear and peacefully.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister also issued strict instructions to the Sindh Police that no one should be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The provincial minister warned that those who would try to take the law into their hands would be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Sharjeel Memon Police Local Body Elections Information Minister Vote Hyderabad Progress Turkish Lira Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

40 minutes ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

40 minutes ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

55 minutes ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.